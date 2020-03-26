Brazil's healthcare provider Hapvida suspends deals talks amid coronavirus crisis- executives

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participacoes has suspended all talks for new acquisitions amid the turmoil caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, senior executives told investors in a conference call on Thursday.

Hapvida said it is currently working to reduce its hospitals occupancy postponing elective surgeries to add hospital beds to treat coronavirus patients. So far the group is treating 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases in its hospitals. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)