Brazil's Hapvida board approves $628 million capital raise

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian healthcare provider Hapvida Participações e Investimentos SA said in a securities filing early on Thursday its administration board approved the terms of a share offering to raise 2.368 billion reais ($627.68 million).

The healthcare provider said the offering was priced at 42.50 reais per share.

The transaction raised Hapvida’s total capital to 5.178 billion reais, corresponding to around 727.69 million voting shares in the firm, the filing said.