Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 12, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

German hard coal mining output fell in 2018, ahead of closures

3 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hard coal production from
Germany's two remaining mines will amount to 2.6 million tonnes
this year, down from 3.7 million in 2017, mining association
GVSt estimated on Wednesday.
    Sales of all domestically mined coal totalled around four
million tonnes in 2018, compared with 4.5 million tonnes last
year, it said.
    This is in line with a national schedule to stop domestic
mining completely by Dec. 31, 2018, in favour of cheaper
imports.
    By setting the 2018 deadline, marking the end of 200 years
of coal mining in the Ruhr valley, Germany won a battle with the
European Commission over subsidies after the Commission had
demanded a complete withdrawal by 2014.
    GVSt's 2017 numbers were published in its annual report,
while the 2018 estimate was made separately in reply to an
enquiry.
    Germany also mines brown coal, or lignite, which is cheaper
but highly polluting.
    Despite the shift towards renewable energy, both types of
coal taken together still account for 36 percent of power
consumption.
    Hard coal plants are fuelled with imported coal. Hard coal
importers group VDKI said in the summer that imports this year
could fall to 45 million tonnes, down 12 percent from 2017, amid
growing competition from renewable energy.
    GVSt gave the following final data for German hard coal
mining in 2017 in its annual report:

                                  2017           2016
 Employees                       5,700          7,500
 Mining output                          
 in useable output of        3.7 mln T      3.8 mln T
 pure hard coal (tvF)*                  
 Sales of domestic           4.5 mln T      4.5 mln T
 coal**                                 
 of which                               
 to power generators         3.7 mln T      3.7 mln T
 to steel industry           0.5 mln T      0.5 mln T
 to heating industry         0.2 mln T      0.2 mln T
 to export                   0.1 mln T      0.1 mln T
 *  tvF is an industry weight unit
 ** in hard coal equivalent (SKE), an industry standard measure

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Mark Potter)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.