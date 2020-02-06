Co-founder Peter Hargreaves to sell shares in Hargreaves Lansdown

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown’s largest investor Peter Hargreaves will sell shares worth about 500 million pounds in the British investment platform via an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors, a bookrunner said.

“This is part of a process of long-term financial planning to diversify my assets. I remain, and will continue to be, a substantial shareholder in Hargreaves Lansdown,” Hargreaves, who co-founded the firm in 1981, said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)