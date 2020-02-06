Financials
February 6, 2020 / 5:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Co-founder Peter Hargreaves to sell shares in Hargreaves Lansdown

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown’s largest investor Peter Hargreaves will sell shares worth about 500 million pounds in the British investment platform via an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors, a bookrunner said.

“This is part of a process of long-term financial planning to diversify my assets. I remain, and will continue to be, a substantial shareholder in Hargreaves Lansdown,” Hargreaves, who co-founded the firm in 1981, said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below