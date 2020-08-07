Hargreaves posts profit jump even as growth in assets eases

Aug 7 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Friday reported a surge in full-year earnings as the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled record levels of share trading, while growth in its assets slowed from a year earlier due to weak market sentiment.

Hargreaves, UK’s biggest online investing platform, posted a 24% jump in pretax profit to 378.3 million pounds ($496.56 million) for the 12 months ended June 30. Total assets under administration climbed 5% to 104 billion pounds, slowing from an 8% rise recorded a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7618 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)