Hargreaves Lansdown assets boosted by market gains, net inflows

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Wednesday posted a 13.9% rise in assets in the opening four months of the year, boosted by market and new business gains.

Total assets under administration at the end of April were 97.8 billion pounds ($126.26 billion), up from 85.9 billion at the end-December, it said in a statement. Market gains added 9 billion pounds and new business 2.9 billion pounds.