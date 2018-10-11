FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 11, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hargreaves Lansdown assets up 3 pct on inflows, market moves

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Thursday that assets under administration rose 3 percent in the quarter to end-September, boosted by net inflows of new client cash and market gains.

Total assets in its first quarter were 94.1 billion pounds ($124.41 billion), it said in a statement, after taking in 1.3 billion pounds in net new business. Positive market movements added a further 1.2 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7564 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.