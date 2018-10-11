Hargreaves Lansdown assets up 3 pct on inflows, market moves

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Thursday that assets under administration rose 3 percent in the quarter to end-September, boosted by net inflows of new client cash and market gains.

Total assets in its first quarter were 94.1 billion pounds ($124.41 billion), it said in a statement, after taking in 1.3 billion pounds in net new business. Positive market movements added a further 1.2 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7564 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)