Financials

Investment platform Hargreaves assets grow to 133 bln pounds

By Reuters Staff

May 13 (Reuters) - British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown on Thursday reported a rise in assets under administration during the past four months, but said it has started to see a fall in share-dealing volumes as pandemic curbs ease.

The company’s assets under administration reached 132.9 billion pounds ($186.82 billion) by April 30, compared with 120.6 billion pounds reported at the end of 2020. Net inflows climbed to 7.9 billion pounds from 6.3 billion pounds year to date.

$1 = 0.7114 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

