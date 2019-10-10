Hargreaves Lansdown assets up 3% on new business, market gains

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown said on Thursday assets under administration rose 3% in the three months to the end of September, driven by net inflows of client cash and market gains.

Total assets were 101.8 billion pounds ($124.45 billion), it said in a statement, up from 99.3 billion pounds at the end of June. Net new business contributed 1.7 billion pounds while markets added a further 800 million pounds.