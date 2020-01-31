Financials
Hargreaves Lansdown assets up 3.3% in December quarter

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown on Friday posted a 3.3% rise in assets in the three months to end-December on the back of net inflows of client cash and market gains, helping underpin a rise in half-year profits.

Assets under administration were 105.2 billion pounds, up from 101.8 billion at the end of September, it said in a statement, while pretax profit was 171.1 million pounds, up from 153.4 million in the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

