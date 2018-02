LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Tuesday posted a 12 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, boosted by a rise in client numbers and total assets.

Hargreaves, which offers a range of financial services to mainly retail clients, said pretax profit at the end of December was 146.9 million pounds ($205.34 million), up from 131 million pounds a year earlier.