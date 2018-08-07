FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hargreaves Lansdown posts record FY assets on inflows, market gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said total assets under administration rose 16 percent to a record 91.6 billion pounds ($118.61 billion) in the year to end-June, buoyed by net inflows and market gains.

The company, which offers a range of investment products to retail investors, said it took in a record 7.6 billion pounds in net new business, boosted by a rise in client numbers.

The rise in assets and increased share dealing helped revenues climb 16 percent to 447.5 million pounds, from 385.6 million a year earlier, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7723 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Ben Martin)

