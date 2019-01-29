UPDATE 1-Hargreaves Lansdown assets drop 6 pct in first half as markets slide

* Assets under administration 85.9 bln stg

* Market losses of 8.2 bln stg after tough end to 2018

* Pretax profit up 4 pct; interim dividend up 2 pct (Adds detail from statement, quote, bullet points)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Tuesday reported a 6 percent fall in assets under administration due to market losses.

Total assets at the end of December stood at 85.9 billion pounds ($112.91 billion), it said in a statement, down from 91.6 billion pounds at the end of June.

While the company, which provides investment, stockbroking and savings products to retail clients, saw net business of 2.5 billion pounds, it was hit by negative market moves totalling 8.2 billion pounds, it said.

Concerns around economic growth wiped billions of pounds off global stock markets in the last few months of 2018 and prompted many investors to withdraw from the market.

As a result, Hargreaves said it was moderating its rate of investment in the business, but said it was confident on its outlook.

“Geopolitical developments abroad and at home have resulted in a year of significant uncertainty and volatility not only for financial markets but also for our clients,” it said.

Despite the weaker market backdrop, Hargreaves managed to attract 45,000 new clients during the quarter, helping pretax profit rise 4 percent to 153.4 million pounds and underpinning a 2 percent rise in the interim dividend to 10.3 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Louise Heavens)