REFILE-Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder to sell shares worth about $417 million

(Corrects typo in paragraph 1)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Peter Hargreaves, the largest shareholder and co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown, plans to sell shares worth about 300 million pounds ($417.18 million) in the British fund supermarket, a joint bookrunner said on Tuesday.

Barclays Bank said the sale would take place via an accelerated bookbuild offering to institutional investors, and the size and price of the offering would be determined after books have closed.