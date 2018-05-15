Hargreaves Lansdown assets up 3.1 pct in year to end-April

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Tuesday that total assets rose 3.1 percent in the year to end-April as inflows of fresh client money more than offset market losses.

The company said it took in 3.3 billion pounds of net new business during the first four months of the year, more than offsetting losses of 600 million pounds and helping total assets under adminstration hit 88.8 billion pounds ($120.27 billion).($1 = 0.7383 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Lawrence White)