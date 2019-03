March 5 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday acquired StaCyc Inc, which makes electric two-wheelers for kids, the U.S. motorcycle maker said.

StaCyc’s ‘EDRIVE’ two-wheelers retail in the range of $649 and $699, Harley said.

Harley did not disclose the price of the deal.