Westlaw News
July 14, 2020 / 8:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Harley-Davidson can defend motorcycle fee class action in federal court

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a proposed class action accusing Harley-Davidson Inc of imposing unnecessary $1,399 “freight and prep” fees on motorcycle purchases belongs in federal court.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, said a lower court judge erred in granting the plaintiff Matthew Greene’s motion to remand his case back to a California state court, after Harley-Davidson had removed it to federal court under the Class Action Fairness Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3h0atY9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below