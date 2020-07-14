Harley-Davidson can defend motorcycle fee class action in federal court

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said a proposed class action accusing Harley-Davidson Inc of imposing unnecessary $1,399 “freight and prep” fees on motorcycle purchases belongs in federal court.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, California, said a lower court judge erred in granting the plaintiff Matthew Greene’s motion to remand his case back to a California state court, after Harley-Davidson had removed it to federal court under the Class Action Fairness Act.

