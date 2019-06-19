Harley-Davidson reaches deal to make smaller bikes in China

June 19 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc will partner with Qianjiang Motorcycle Co. to produce a new range of smaller bikes, adding to moves to build more motorcycles outside the United States that have angered President Donald Trump.

The company said the new bike would have an engine displacement of 338 cubic centimeters, by far the smallest-powered engine Harley has ever made and would be sold in China from the end of 2020.

Most motorcycles sold in the U.S. are far larger, with engine capacities of more than 601 cubic centimeters. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)