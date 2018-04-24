FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 6.2 percent fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday as shipments fell.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company said its net income fell to $174.8 million, or $1.03 per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $186.4 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products rose 2.7 percent to $1.36 billion.

The company reaffirmed its full-year shipments forecast of between 231,000 and 236,000 units. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

