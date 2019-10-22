Company News
October 22, 2019 / 10:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Harley-Davidson profit falls 24% on weak U.S. demand

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 24% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by a slide in U.S. sales and higher costs from tariffs imposed by Europe on motorcycles produced at home.

The company said its net income fell to $86.6 million, or 55 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from $113.9 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell 4.9% to $1.07 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

