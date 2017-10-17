FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harley-Davidson profit falls 40.2 percent
#Market News
October 17, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 5 days ago

Harley-Davidson profit falls 40.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 40.2 percent drop in quarterly profit as demand continued to weaken among its aging baby-boomer customers and fewer millennials take to motorcycling.

The company said net income fell to $68.2 million, or 40 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 24, from $114.1 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell to $962.1 billion from $1.09 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

