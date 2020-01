CHICAGO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly profits, helped by lower restructuring costs.

The company said its net income rose to $13.5 million or $0.09 a share in the fourth quarter to end-December from $0.5 million or $0.00 per share a year earlier. Adjusted profit for the quarter came in at 20 cents a share, compared with 17 cents per share last year. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, editing by Chizu Nomiyama)