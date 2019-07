CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 19.3% fall in quarterly profits on Tuesday, hurt by higher-tariff costs as well as a continued slide in sales in the United States.

The company said its net income fell to $195.63 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $242.34 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.