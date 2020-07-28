Company News
July 28, 2020 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Harley-Davidson swings to quarterly loss

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc unexpectedly swung to a loss in the second quarter as coronavirus shutdowns hit motorcycle sales.

The company on Tuesday reported a loss of 60 cents per share for the quarter through June, compared with a profit of $1.23 per share a year ago. Analysts had on average expected the profit to come in at 4 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Motorcycles and related products revenue dived 53% year-on-year to $669 million. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

