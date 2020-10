Oct 27 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 9.8% fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as global motorcycle demand was yet to recover from the hit to business from the COVID-19 induced lockdowns.

Motorcycles and related product revenue fell to $964 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.07 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)