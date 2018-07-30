FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 30, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in 2 hours

Harley to spend up to $275 mln to revive growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it would spend as much as $275 million to revive growth through the launch of smaller light-weight motorcycles and greater focus on emerging markets in Asia.

The company said it would fund its new plans by comprehensively cutting down on costs and reallocating previously planned investments.

Harley said it plans to develop a more accessible, small-displacement between 250cc and 500cc motorcycle for Asia through an alliance with a manufacturer in the region. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.