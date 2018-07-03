Trump says U.S. wooing other motorcycle cos. amid Harley spat

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is working to lure other motorcycle companies to the United States following Harley-Davidson Inc’s decision to move some production for European customers overseas, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

“Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the U.S., my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S. Harley customers are not happy with their move - sales are down 7% in 2017. The U.S. is where the Action is!” Trump wrote on Twitter. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)