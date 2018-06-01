FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs to have 'significant impact' on sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc said on Friday that a punitive, retaliatory tariff on its motorcycles in any market would have a “significant impact” on its sales there.

The comments came after the European Union, in retaliation to new U.S. tariffs on EU steel and aluminium exports, told the World Trade Organization about its plans to increase duties on a range of U.S. imports from big motorcycles like Harley’s to the proverbial kitchen sink.

Harley, in a statement, said it was currently evaluating options for managing anticipated cost increases following the EU’s proposed measure. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

