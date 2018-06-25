FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 11:17 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Harley-Davidson says will not raise prices to cover tariff costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc said on Monday it would not raise retail or wholesale prices to its dealers to cover the costs of the retaliatory tariffs by the European Union on U.S. products.

In the near term, the company will bear the significant impact resulting from these tariffs, it said in a regulatory filing bit.ly/2tA1ru0.

The company estimated the incremental cost for the rest of 2018 to be $30 million to $45 million.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

