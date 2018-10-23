FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 10:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Harley profit rises 67 percent, gets boost from Europe

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday reported a 67 percent rise in quarterly profit, as it shipped more bikes to Europe, contrasting a drop in sales in its largest market again amid an aging customer base.

The company said its net income rose to $113.86 million, or 68 cents per share in the third-quarter ended Sept. 30, from $68.21 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products rose 16.8 percent to $1.12 billion.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company maintained its full-year shipments forecast range of between 231,000 and 236,000 motorcycles. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)

