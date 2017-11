JOHANNESBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold’s Kusasalethu mine west of Johannesburg has been hit by a wildcat strike triggered by the sacking of six leaders of the AMCU union for their role in a violent stoppage earlier this year, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Spokeswoman Marian van der Walt said the strike began on Friday and only a fraction of the 4,500-strong workforce has shown up for work on Monday. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard, editing by Louise Heavens)