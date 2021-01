Grant & Eisenhofer has added leading securities class action litigator Barbara Hart from trial firm Lowey Dannenberg, where she served as president and CEO.

Joining G&E as a director and a member of the firm’s executive committee is “an exciting third chapter for me,” said Hart, who has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in investor lawsuits.

