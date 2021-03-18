Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
CORRECTED-Insurer Chubb exploring deal to buy smaller rival Hartford Financial - CNBC

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove reference to $21 billion deal value in headline and paragraph 1)

March 18 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Ltd is considering buying smaller rival Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.

Chubb, one of the world’s largest insurers, has made a preliminary takeover approach for Hartford, according to the report.

Chubb and Hartford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

