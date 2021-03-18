Hartford receives acquisition proposal from Chubb

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Thursday it has received an unsolicited, non-binding takeover proposal from insurer Chubb Ltd.
Hartford said its board was considering the proposal and that it was being advised by financial and legal advisers on it.
