Mariposa, Viking founders launch London's first SPAC IPO of 2020

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Founders of investment firms Mariposa and Viking have launched an initial public offering for a blank check company on the London Stock Exchange to raise $750 million, a bookrunner said on Wednesday.

Founders of Mariposa - Martin E. Franklin, James E. Lillie, Ian G.H. Ashken and Robert A.E. Franklin as well as Viking founder Brian S. Kaufmann were involved in the listing.

Harvester Holdings, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), expects to focus on acquiring an operating company or business with a significant proportion of its activities in North America, bookrunner said.

SPAC, or a blank check company, is a shell company that uses IPO proceeds to buy another company, typically within two years of listing. (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)