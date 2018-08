Aug 31 (Reuters) - Australian electronics retailer Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd said on Friday annual net profit slid over 16 percent due partly to impairment losses.

Net profit for the 12 months ended June 30 was A$375.4 million ($272.5 million), compared with A$449 million the previous year.

The company declared a dividend of A$0.18 per share, up from the A$0.12 paid out last year. ($1 = 1.3778 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)