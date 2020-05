A law firm that once represented Harvey Weinstein, who is appealing his 23-year prison sentence following his conviction on sexual assault and rape, sued the former Hollywood movie producer on Tuesday to recoup $423,316 for legal services related to civil litigation.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Bayard PA said it represented Weinstein in 2018 and early 2019 on three matters.

