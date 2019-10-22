Company News
October 22, 2019 / 10:39 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Toymaker Hasbro misses revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc fell short of Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, hit by weak demand for its toys such as Nerf guns, My Little Pony and Play-Doh.

Net income fell to $212.9 million, or $1.67 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 29, from $263.9 million, or $2.06 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose marginally to $1.58 billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of $1.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

