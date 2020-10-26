Hasbro beats quarterly revenue estimates

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for the toymaker’s board games from stuck-at-home families looking for entertainment.

The company’s net revenue rose to $1.78 billion from $1.58 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.75 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)