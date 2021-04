April 27 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc fell short of first-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday as COVID-19 forced delays hammered the toymaker’s movie and TV production business.

The Monopoly maker’s net revenue rose 1% to $1.11 billion in the three months ended March 28, but missed analysts’ estimates of $1.17 billion, according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)