Hasbro misses quarterly sales estimates

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly revenue on Friday, as it continued to struggle with lost sales from the collapse of retailer Toys ‘R’ Us and a challenging retail environment in the UK.

The company’s net revenues fell to $1.39 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 from $1.6 billion a year earlier, while analysts were expecting $1.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported net income of $8.8 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier, when it took a one-time charge related to changes in U.S. tax laws. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)