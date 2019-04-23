Hasbro posts surprise rise in quarterly revenue

April 23 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as it sold more of its Transformers toys and “Magic:The Gathering” collectible card game.

The company reported net earnings of $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $112.5 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenues rose to 2.3 percent to $732.5 million, while analysts were expecting $661.3 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)