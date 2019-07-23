Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 23, 2019 / 10:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hasbro sales beat on higher demand for 'Avengers: Endgame' toys

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher demand for action toys following the blockbuster success of “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”.

Net revenue rose 8.9% to $984.5 million and beat the average analyst estimate of $956.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $13.4 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $60.3 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

