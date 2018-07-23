FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Toymaker Hasbro's quarterly revenue tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the company managed to move past the liquidation of retailer Toys ‘R’ Us.

Net earnings fell to $60.3 million, or 48 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, from $67.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s revenue fell 7 percent to $904.5 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $833.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

