UK insurer Hastings Q1 revenue rises 12 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported on Thursday a 12 percent jump in first-quarter net revenue, buoyed by an increase in customer base and market share.

The company, which mainly operates in the UK motor market, said its net revenue rose to 184.5 million pounds ($257.17 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 164.5 million pounds a year earlier.

Gross written premiums rose 5 percent to 226 million pounds.

The insurer said it is on track to meet its targets for 2019. ($1 = 0.7174 pounds)