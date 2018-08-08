FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK insurer Hastings' first-half operating profit jumps 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported on Wednesday a 22 percent rise in first-half adjusted operating profit, as demand for its insurance products helped offset lower motor insurance prices and bad weather claims.

The company, which mainly sells motor insurance in the UK, said adjusted operating profit rose to 105.1 million pounds ($136.0 million) for the six months ended June, from 86.5 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7726 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

