Jan 11 (Reuters) - British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc said on Friday Richard Hoskins will retire as its chief financial officer after nearly four years in the role.

The company, which operates mainly in the auto insurance market appointed John Worth, currently chief financial officer of insurer MS Amlin, to replace Hoskins. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)