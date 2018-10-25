FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hastings reports 3.4 pct rise in 9-month gross written premiums

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported on Thursday a 3.4 percent rise in gross written premiums for a nine-month period, as cost of motor insurance policies rose in Britain for the first time in twelve months, but the company warned of competition.

Gross written premiums rose to 738.5 million pounds ($952.0 million), in the nine months ended Sept. 30, from 714.3 million pounds reported a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7757 pounds)

Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

