UPDATE 1-Hastings expects drop in 2019 profit, lower dividend

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Motor insurer Hastings on Friday said it expects a 42% drop in annual earnings because of high claims costs in the final quarter and plans to lower its 2019 dividend, citing a challenging market.

Hastings said claims expenses rose in the fourth quarter, with increases in repair and third party credit hire costs, slightly higher winter frequencies than the prior year, and a small number of larger bodily injury losses.

The London-listed company, which operates in a highly competitive UK motor insurance market, also said it expects adjusted operating profit around 110 million pounds ($143.89 million), versus the 190.6 million pounds in 2018.

Hastings expects 2019 loss ratio - the amount it spends on claims compared to how much it earns on premiums - to be in the range of 81% to 82% before the impact of the July Ogden rate change.

The weak expectations come after a warning from the insurer in October that its loss ratio may move above a target range of 75% to 79%.

In addition to the cost rises, British insurers have also had to adjust to a change in Ogden rate, which is used to calculate compensation for personal injuries.

Still, Hastings said 2020 trading had started in line with expectations.