UPDATE 1-Hastings to take 8.4 mln pounds hit from proposed Ogden rate change

(Recasts lede, adds details, background)

July 16 (Reuters) - Motor insurer Hastings Group said on Tuesday it would take an 8.4 million pounds ($10.51 million) pretax charge in 2019 related to the proposed change in Britain’s discount rate used to calculate compensation for personal injuries.

Britain had on Monday said here it would change the Ogden rate to minus 0.25% from minus 0.75%, disappointing insurers who were hoping for a higher rate to limit the money they must set aside to cover payouts.

The mid-cap insurer, which had previously said that it held reserves consistent with the discount rate in the range of 0% to 1%, said the estimate would be updated to reflect the change in Ogden rate to minus 0.25%.

Underlying calendar year loss ratio for the six months to June 30 - the amount it spends on claims compared to how much it earns on premiums - is expected be at the top of the 75% to 79% range, Hastings said.

It had earlier this year said its annual loss ratio also is expected to be the higher end of that same target range.